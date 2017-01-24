Superhot VR update will challenge players to beat the game in 10 minutes

An update to Superhot VR is coming next month, adding new modes to the Oculus Rift version of the time-meddling shooter we named as one of our favorite games of 2016.

The 'Superhot VR Forever' update will include a headshots-only mode, a no-shooting mode, a 'hardcore' mode with "faster enemies and less reaction time," and a time-trial mode in which you can "race against your best score in bullet time and real-world time."

It'll also add a "10-minute challenge" which, like it sounds, challenges players to beat the entire game in 10 minutes. "It took the Superhot Team’s best player two days to master the challenge," reads Oculus's announcement, "when his co-workers finally found him laid out on the floor."

"That’s just a taste" of what the update contains, according to Oculus. It'll be out next month.