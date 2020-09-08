Everything we know about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

We certainly won't be facing a DC game drought any time soon. During its 2020 DC Fandome presentation, we learned that Warner Bros. has planned back-to-back years of super hero and villain games. Gotham Knights is up to bat in 2021, with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League on deck for 2022.

While it seems like Gotham Knights would be the sequel to Batman" Arkham City, Suicide Squad is actually the sequel to Rocksteady's Arkham games. With Batman out of the picture in Gotham, the series is headed to Metropolis where you'll take on a familiar team of super villains while the heroes have gone rogue.

We don't know much about Kill The Justice League just yet since it won't release for more than a year. We do have a cinematic trailer and an interview to pick apart, though, until Gotham Knights passes the bat to Harley and the gang. Here's everything we know so far about Kill The Justice League.

When is the Suicide Squad release date? Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will launch sometime in 2022 according to Warner Bros.' announcement trailer.

Here's the first trailer for Suicide Squad

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The first cinematic teaser trailer for Suicide Squad peppers in a decent amount of background on the dynamics of the gang, the terms of Task Force X, and the villains of the game. As you can guess, the villains are the protagonists in this story and the usual heroes are the villains instead.

What's the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League story?

Kill The Justice League is part of the Arkhamverse, meaning it carries forward the story of Arkham Knight. Batman's out of the picture (but don't get this confused with Gotham Knights) and the story is picking up in Metropolis instead of Gotham.

We don't know much about what's going on in Metropolis from the reveal trailer, but it seems to be quite a mess. To top it off, it looks like Superman's gone rogue. Based on the game's title, he's probably not the only one.

During the trailer, the Squad gets tactical directions from their boss, task force founder Amanda Waller. If you're not familiar with the Suicide Squad already, their incentive to stay in line, and in the line of fire, are deadly nano-bombs injected into their heads when Waller conscripts them into the crew.

Which characters are on the Suicide Squad?

(Image credit: Warner Bros, Rocksteady)

Officially known as Task Force X, the Suicide Squad sends dangerous super villain convicts on equally dangerous missions in return for reduced prison sentences. The government black-ops squad has had a number of members in the DC extended universe. Kill The Justice League will star four of the bunch: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang.

What we've seen so far isn't a gameplay trailer by any means, but you can spot plenty of bits that tell us how each of the Squad will likely play. Harley Quin uses a baseball bat at melee range but can move around quickly with two grapple shots. Deadshot has an arsenal of several guns that he can fire while flying around with a jetpack. Captain Boomerang has, obviously, a boomerang. It appears to double as a weapon and personal teleportation device. He's also got a small shotgun.

Then there's King Shark. He has huge teeth, huge arms, and a handheld turret—truly a horrifying combination of threats.

So who are the actual villains?

(Image credit: Warner Bros, Rocksteady)

Well, Superman is definitely one of them. There are likely other Justice League rogues making trouble in Metropolis as well. From what we can tell, it seems like Brainiac is actually the one pulling the strings. One of his abilities is mentally possessing others, so it may be that he's found a way to put the entire Justice League under his influence.

What is Kill The Justice League's gameplay like?

In an interview following the reveal trailer, Rocksteady creative director Sefton Hill says that Kill The Justice League is a hybrid between their prior Arkham games and some "powerful, awesome gunplay."

Rocksteady's Hill also references weapons that you'll develop over the course of the game, which may refer to a system for upgrading or customizing each villain's signature weapons.

Rocksteady has also confirmed that Metropolis is an open world. Hill calls it the "fifth character" of the game, the way that they approached Gotham in past games.

Suicide Squad's campaign can be singleplayer or co-op

The Suicide Squad works as a unit but you as a player can work alone if you choose. Rocksteady says that if you choose to play solo, the other three members of the squad will be handled by AI playing alongside you. You can pick a favorite team member to stick with, but you're also free to hop into the shoes of any team member at any time.

If you want to have friends drop in, they can take on the role of the other squad members for a total of four players in co-op. Rocksteady says that it's a seamless experience, meaning you can have friends join or drop out as needed and won't be forced to commit to solo or co-op during the campaign.