Stunning strategy game Overland out this fall

Overland first appeared on our radar three years ago, when Tim spent some time with it and described the survival strategy game as "X-Com meets The Road". After a few years in itch.io's Early Access equivalent, called the Refinery program, it's nearly ready to go, and will be out this fall/autumn, developer Finji has announced.

It's a squad-based game about surviving in a post-apocalyptic North America, making your way from the east coast to the west. Each run starts with a randomly-generated character and a car, and from there you encounter a series of levels, each a beautifully-stylized square.

Resources are scarce. You won't be murdering monsters left and right, and surviving will be an achievement. You'll never have enough action points to do everything you want in a level, and you'll have to sacrifice some of your characters along the way—basically, you're making the best of a bad situation. It also has permadeath, so when you fail it's back to the east coast with you.

You can get a look at the wonderful art style in the new trailer, above. Finji didn't list all the platforms it'd arrive on, but you can already find pages for it on Steam, itch.io and on the developer's website. It's definitely one to watch.