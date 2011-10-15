Street Fighter x Tekken officially hadoukening its way to PC

"Everybody was kung-fu fighting," say wise words passed through the ages as legend. "They were fast as lightning." Capcom and Namco, it would seem, took those words to heart. When they say everybody 's fighting, they mean it.

Now for good news and bad news. The good: Street Fighter x Tekken is bringing its ballet of unbridled violence (and goofy hair) to PC. But - and you probably saw this coming - we get to wait a bit longer than everyone else. According to the email I received, "the team just began development on a Windows PC version."

So yeah, that March 6 date console gamers are sand-papering their button-mashing callouses in anticipation of? Don't get your hopes up.