Strategy publisher Slitherine will reveal four new games at Home of Wargamers 2021 Live+ showcase

In the absence of physical conventions, videogame publishers are continuing to announce online events as a way of revealing and demonstrating future products. The latest is Slitherine, publisher of strategy and tactics games like War in the East 2, Shadow Empire, Panzer Corps 2, and Battlestar Galactica Deadlock.

Slitherine's Home of Wargamers 2021 Live+ will be "a full day of presentations, insights, announcements, and gameplay sessions" streaming on May 11 over its Twitch channel. The publisher, which apparently has 15 unannounced games currently in development, will announce four new games on the day.

It'll also showcase games scheduled for a release this year including Starship Troopers: Terran Command, Distant Worlds 2, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, and others. I got to play Battlesector recently, and found a promising turn-based tactics game that does justice to the setting, especially its goth space marines the Blood Angels.