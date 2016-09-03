Strafe rekindles our love of old school FPS movement

Finally, we can strafe jump again. I suppose that’s part of the reason Strafe is named what it is, a pointed nod to old school FPS movement systems that should have never been forgotten. In Strafe, you move through randomly generated environments built out of handcrafted level modules and take on waves of mushy enemies. Movement is quick and light, the weapons feel familiar and reliable, and the bad guys are a nice mix of movement behavior and archetypal ‘evil stuff’ polygonal art design that recall the 90s with absolute clarity. I can’t tell how Strafe will play in the long term—its roguelike structure could prove frustrating for some players, but as an excuse to play an endless twitch shooter, it feels just right.



For an in-depth take on Strafe, check out Ian’s thoughts from Quakecon . In the meantime, kick back and watch the footage. It speaks for itself.