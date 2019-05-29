SteelSeries built a gaming keyboard with adjustable key travel and an OLED display

Fast reflexes combined with ultra-sensitive key switches is a wonderful combination for gaming, but those same switches can lead to typos and make typing more difficult. For that reason, some people prefer to have two versions of the best gaming keyboard—one for playing games, and another for productivity. SteelSeries just said 'Screw that!' and built a mechanical keyboard with adjustable key switches.

The new Apex Pro and Apex Pro TKL (tenkeyless, meaning it doesn't have a dedicated number pad) feature new OmniPoint key switches with adjustable actuation points. This means you can customize the keys to register a key press with a light touch when gaming, and then adjust they keys to have to travel further before registering a keystroke when typing.

"Sometimes you need top speed, sometimes you need perfect accuracy, and most of the time, you probably need a mixture of both. What if a keyboard could let you adjust your sensitivity based on what you were doing, just like you can adjust the sensitivity on a mouse?," SteelSeries asks (and answers).

Well, now you can. OmniPoint switches use magnetic fields (known as a Hall effect) to measure the precise distance that a key is pressed at all times. Through software, users can fine tune the point at which each key registers a keystroke.

The actuation point can range from 0.4mm to 3.6mm, and is offered on a per key basis—you could, for example, configure the WASD keys to be more sensitive than the rest. In addition, the accompanying software can automatically adjust the actuation point based on the application you're using, for a seamless transition from, say, playing Anthem to firing up Microsoft Word.

According to SteelSeries, OmniPoint switches are smooth and linear, similar to Cherry MX Red switches. Adjusting the actuation point does not alter the physical feel, only the point at which a key registers a keystroke. So if you prefer the heavy feel and audible "click" of a Cherry MX Blue switch—my personal favorite—you won't get those characteristics here. If you're a fan of Reds, the new Apex planks might be right up your alley.

The Apex Pro and Apex Pro TKL both also have a small OLED display. You can adjust the actuation and lighting from the OLED panel, and get instant notifications from apps like Discord and games like CS:GO.

SteelSeries will offer the Apex Pro on June 11 for $199.99, followed by the Apex Pro TKL sometime this fall for $179.99.