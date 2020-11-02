Steam's payment system crashed an hour before the Halloween sale ended

Steam's payment system appears to have crashed, with less than an hour to go before the Halloween sale ends. The problems were first reported on Reddit, after which I went to Steam and tried to buy a 59p platformer. The transaction hung for a while, before returning the line: "There seems to have been an error initializing or updating your transaction. Please wait a minute and try again or contact support for assistance. "

Obviously not great timing. We've contacted Valve for comment, and will update as we learn more. Guess even virtual bank accounts just get too full sometimes.