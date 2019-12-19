The Steam Winter Sale 2019 has begun

The Steam Winter Sale has returned for 2019 with thousands of games marked down and "Festivity Tokens" that customers can earn by buying games or—you guessed it—completing Holiday Quests. Tokens can be spent in the new Holiday Market, where players can go shopping for new Chat Stickers, Chat Room Effects, and the Steam Winter Sale Coupon.

The first quest is live now (or will be once the site sorts itself out), and more will be added over the course of the sale. The Steam Winter Sale 2019 runs until 10 am PT on January 2. See any more details that really float your boat? Let us know in the comments.