Steam just got a new, fully customizable News Hub

Valve just rolled out a News Hub for Steam, a fully customizable feed that pulls news of events, livestreams, content updates and more. It's currently a Steam Labs experiment, but after a little while fiddling around with it, it seems to work just fine.

Using your Steam library, it drags all relevant news including the above mentioned, as well as related releases, sales and other news. You can set it to just show content relevant to games in your library, though it defaults to everything, including wishlisted games, games you're following, recommended games and news about Steam itself. There are also ways to mute updates and news from certain games, even if they're in your library.

Relevant live events will take pride of place at the top of the feed, including developer live streams, event periods or alerts of new content. If you scroll upward, upcoming events will be displayed. The site is designed for web browser and mobile, and you can check it out here.

There's more features to come, too. "In the coming weeks, we plan to add more options to personalize your News Hub, additional sources for news, and a new overview page to give you a quicker snapshot of the most relevant events for you."