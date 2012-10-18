Steam Greenlight updated with non-game software, free early concept posting

Valve has updated Steam Greenlight - its crowdsourced distribution decider - to support non-game software and early concepts. Software now has its own section, and works the same as games: community response will be used to judge which programs Valve will distribute on Steam. Concepts are a new feature: they allow developers to bypass the $100 fee to get community feedback on budding game and software ideas, but won't result in Steam distribution.
There are currently only a few software and concept entries. I'm a fan of Eyebot :
He's pretty damn angry. Valve has made a few other changes (mostly developer-oriented; listed below), and they're all live right now.
- The updated front page of Steam Greenlight now highlights recent submissions and Friends' favorites as well as recent news
- Developers can now add additional contributors to their items in Greenlight for the purpose of moderating and responding to community feedback
- A new widget-creator has been added under the "About" section to help promote your Steam Greenlight entry
- The FAQ has been updated to add some new questions and include information about Steam business in general
- Steam Greenlight logos are now available for download, also listed under the "About" section