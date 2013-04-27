Steam codes snafu gives some Dead Island: Riptide customers Dark Souls instead

The Dead Island: Riptide is out, but it's come back in for some UK (and Nordic) customers who bought the game at retail. In place of the expansion/sequel type thing to the open world AAARRGGHH-PG, upon activating the game on Steam purchasers have been finding themselves with a shiny new copy of Dark Souls instead. It's a code-printing mixup that is apparently now solved , the codes now activating the correct game at installation. If you've already been affected, contact Steam support and they'll swap the Dark for the Dead - you know, if you still want it after all that.

Here's community manager Maurice Tan explaining the situation over on the Steam forums:

"To the best of my knowledge, this issue would affect retail copies in the United Kingdom and Nordic countries. Now, Dark Souls is an amazing game, but you probably bought Dead Island Riptide to play Dead Island Riptide! For those of you who don't know this, Dark Souls is also not a Deep Silver game.

We are aware of this mixup by whoever printed these codes for a completely different game from a different publisher, and are working on a best possible solution to help affected players and retailers.

"We've worked with Steam to resolve this issue. If you are getting your retail copy of Dead Island Riptide today, the code will work properly. If you had redeemed it and received Dark Souls instead, please contact Steam support. They are aware of the issue and will make sure the correct game will be attached to your account."

