Starship Troopers: Terran Command propaganda vid showcases a victorious bug hunt

Starship Troopers: Terran Command was announced in 2019 as a survival RTS based on the mid-90s Paul Verhoeven movie in which the Mobile Infantry leads the war against a horde of giant bugs who, for some reason, blew up Buenos Aires. As Fraser said at the time, it probably wouldn't be noteworthy except for the fact that it's being developed by The Aristocrats, the studio behind the very well regarded Order of Battle: World War Two.

We haven't heard much about it since, but today publisher Slitherine shared more information about what you'll be getting up to as you re-engage the forces of the Arachnids. Starship Troopers: Terran Command will feature a singleplayer campaign made up of 21 missions, beginning—as in the movie—with the attack on Klendathu. It does not go well at all, the humans are forced to retreat, and in the wake of that debacle you end up redeployed on Kwalasha, a harsh, desert backwater world that's gained sudden strategic importance thanks to the discovery of some very rich mineral deposits. Alas, it also seems to have Arachnids, although nobody's entirely sure how they got there.

The Arachnids have massive numbers, but you have lots of guns and, hopefully, a more strategic approach to battle. Your forces, technologies, and territory will expand over the course of the campaign, but Slitherine said the "virtually limitless number" of bugs is designed to give the game a "defensive feel" throughout. Along with the campaign, Starship Troopers: Terran Command will also offer various skirmish modes on purpose-designed maps.

Also in keeping with the movie (RIP Michael Ironside), it promises to be a messy, meatgrinder affair. To quote: "Dismemberment, splats of bodily fluids and flying fragments, horrified screams, and flailing, crawling bodies will be the norm. The scenes of devastation stand in jarring contrast to the boisterous and gung-ho attitude of the soldiers at your command, eager to prove their commitment to fighting for the Federation and earning their citizenship."

Sounds like a good time. Check out some screens.

A firm release date for Starship Troopers: Terran Command hasn't been set yet, but it's expected to be out in the second quarter (sometime between April 1 and June 30) of this year. Slitherine will showcase a deeper dive into gameplay today, February 2, at 5 pm GMT/12 pm ET/9 am PT, on Twitch—which you can find embedded below.