Stardew Valley creator teases new content that will 'affect single-player'

Last week, Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone excitedly invited players to look at his cabin. Which was not, to be clear, a euphemism: Multiplayer testing was "coming along great," he said, and he wanted to show off his work. Today he unveiled something else he'd like us all to take a good hard look at.

I'm working on some new Stardew Valley content, to be released with the upcoming free multiplayer update. This will affect single-player, too! I'll share more when the release gets closer. Though I'll keep some things secret (more fun) pic.twitter.com/rgWCt8IIRiNovember 14, 2017

As with all good teases, there's nothing more to it than that, which leaves it up to us to digest and analyze what's been presented. So let's see: It's a boat. It's purple. There are four lights. Also three barrels and two boxes.

Well, I'm stumped.

Barone said in a follow-up tweet that the new material is coming to both the PC and consoles, although "it will probably make it to the PC first." I've reached out to see if he'd be willing to shed a little light on this cryptic bit of social media, and I'll let you know if I hear back.