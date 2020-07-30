Popular

Stardew Valley boxed edition besets us with a sudden, irrational need to own a pretend farm deed

By

Eric Barone unveiled the official collector's edition of the game today, and it looks great.

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone announced today that he's collaborating with Fangamer on a boxed collector's edition of the game, and it looks sweet.

The Stardew Valley Collector's Edition includes, in Fangamer's words:

  • Deluxe six-piece wooden standee made from responsibly sourced birch and cherry wood (measures 4.5 x 4 x 4 inches; some assembly required). 
  • Wooden lapel pin made from the same eco-friendly wood as the standee
  • 14-page Junimo comic by Chihiro Sakaida, the artist of the Before the Farmer comic
  • Deed to your farm featuring gold-foil details on paper made from 30% recycled straw (a byproduct of actual farming!)
  • Collector's Edition box made from sturdy, high-quality materials featuring artwork by Kari Fry, the artist behind the Stardew Valley Guidebook
  • Physical copy of the game on your choice of platform with 18-page, full-color illustrated instruction manual and double-sided cover with Joja theme on the inside (the PC edition includes a DRM-free copy of Stardew Valley 1.4 on disc, as well as a Steam key)
  • Soft polyester-nylon blend cleaning cloth designed by Chihiro Sakaida

The whole thing comes in a box that I assume must be pretty hefty, and if you preorder by August 15 you'll also get a bonus 10x16 poster.

Image 1 of 8

(Image credit: Eric Barone)
Image 2 of 8

(Image credit: Eric Barone)
Image 3 of 8

(Image credit: Eric Barone)
Image 4 of 8

(Image credit: Eric Barone)
Image 5 of 8

(Image credit: Eric Barone)
Image 6 of 8

(Image credit: Eric Barone)
Image 7 of 8

(Image credit: Eric Barone)
Image 8 of 8

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

The PC collector's edition goes for $64, which seems very reasonable to me, and I still go for boxed editions of games whenever I can so I know a thing or two about this stuff. The shipping is a little steep—it costs another $25 to get it to Canada via FedEx International Priority—but Fangamer explained on Twitter that because of a recent renegotiation of international postal agreements, the old "economy" shipping option became more expensive than FedEx to most countries. It's working on a cheaper option, but there's nothing ready to go just yet.

If you dig the idea of Stardew Valley in a box but the CE price tag is a little too high, a standard edition in a conventional DVD case is also available, for $29 plus shipping. Either way, take note that this is a preorder, and that the boxes won't actually ship until November 6—just in time for the holidays. 

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments