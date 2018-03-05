StarCraft turns 20 this month and all of Blizzard's games are celebrating

StarCraft turns 20 on March 31, and Blizzard is celebrating the venerable RTS’ birthday across the entire month. I’m lucky if I get a whole day to celebrate mine, but I’ll try not to be jealous of a game. The event spans all of Blizzard’s titles, so even if you don’t play StarCraft 2 or StarCraft: Remastered, there might still be something to tickle your fancy.

On March 30 and 31, a StarCraft anniversary stream will be running on Twitch, presented by StarCraft personalities. That will be followed by StarCraft is Life: A Celebration, where fans of the series reminisce about their favourite moments from its 20-year history. You’ll be able to watch it on YouTube.

Log into StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2 after March 6, tomorrow, and you’ll get some commemorative UI skins. Do it before April 3 and you’ll also net yourself a StarCraft 2 anniversary portrait and decal.

World of Warcraft, Diablo 3, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm and Overwatch are getting in on the celebration as well. If you’ve got them all, expect to have your hands full with all the skins, pets, portraits and cards.

What are your favourite StarCraft memories?