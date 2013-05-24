Starcraft 2's WCS Europe Season 1 league finalists to clash this weekend

A potential bank holiday scenario: You're halfway through a long weekend buried face-deep in a monitor, blasting through some games. Then, all of a sudden, your body kicks you out of the digitally enhanced stupor, complaining of aching fingers and a distended bladder. Look, you're getting older. There's no shame in that. Luckily, with the WCS Europe Season One finals, due to take place this weekend, Blizzard can help you extend that gaming marathon through the vicarious thrill of watching professionals at work.

Matches begin tomorrow, May 25th, at 12:00 PM BST, and again May 26, at 11:00 AM BST. If you just want to skip to the end , the final is being held at 8:15 PM.

Once again, James 'Kaelaris' Carrol and Shaun 'Apollo' Clark are on commentary duty, with the event being hosted by Paul 'Redeye' Chaloner. The winner will receive $20,000, while the top five players of the league also advance to the 2013 WCS Season 1 Finals in South Korea, held June 7–9. You can watch the full thing live on the WCS Twitch page , or get the VODs from the ESL .

Here's the full schedule for tomorrow's event:



13:00 CEST QF #1 - Dimitry 'Happy' Kostin vs. Dmytro 'dimaga' Filipchuk

14:45 CEST QF #2 - Dario 'TheLittleOne' Wünsch vs. Jong Hyun 'Mvp' Jung

16:30 CEST QF #3 - Pedro 'LucifroN7' Durán vs. Ji Soo 'fOrGG' Park

18:15 CEST QF #4 - Jon 'BabyKnight' Andersen vs. Ilyes 'Stephano' Satouri

And if you want to get an idea of the sort of crazy strategies being deployed in the WCS, here's last week's top 5 plays: