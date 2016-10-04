Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void patch 3.7 detailed

Patch 3.7 is on the way soon to Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void, and Blizzard reckons you'd like to know what's included? To enable your knowing the company has issued this blog post focusing on the most requested change: separate rankings for each race on the matchmaking ladder.

"When we initially set out in developing StarCraft II," Blizzard explains, "we expected a majority of players would want to focus on playing as only one race. However, thanks to the feedback of our players and community leaders, it became clear that many people want to experience the ladder as other races without affecting the rank and MMR of their 'main' race. Patch 3.7 will make it possible to do exactly that for all of your ranked 1v1 matches, and we’re extremely excited to get the feature into your hands!"

That's not the only new feature coming as part of 3.7; the other biggie is the Collection tab, which will...collect your various skins, announcer packs and other cosmetic bits and bobs into one convenient spot on the menu. There's no date for the patch yet, because it's Blizzard, but here's a nice video overview of the update's main changes: