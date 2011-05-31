Popular

Starcraft 2: Heart of the Swarm teaser trailer starts the hunt for Kerrigan

[bcvideo id="968114278001"]Blizzard have released the first teaser trailer for Heart of the Swarm, showing Terran forces hunting down Sarah Kerrigan. Kerrigan will feature as a playable hero in almost all of Heart of the Swarm's single player missions, and will be able to switch between four different forms to gain access to different ability sets. Find out more in our StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm preview .

