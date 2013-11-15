Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer shows the multi-coloured lasers of Galactic Starfighter

Every day is space day when you're riding the PC gaming news shuttle, but today perhaps more than most. Between X Rebirth's launch , EVE's new trailer , and now this, a video preview of next month's Galactic Starfighter expansion for Star War: The Old Republic, it's a great day for people who love the inhospitable and unyielding void of eternal darkness. Or, for the less introspective among us, bright lasers and things that go "pew, pew".

Galactic Starfighter is the free second SW:TOR expansion, adding off-rails PvP ship combat. Players will be able to choose from a variety of classes and roles in which to engage in the 12 vs 12 battles.

The expansion is rolling out in waves, based on how much SW:TOR loves you. If you're a subscriber, they love you a lot, and will give you access from the 3rd December. If you're a preferred status player, then they're still rather fond of you, and will let you in on 14th January. If you're a free player, you'll be grudgingly ushered in on the 4th February. But for god sake wipe your feet, and don't actually bother anybody.