Star Wars: The Old Republic release date will ruin/save Christmas: Dec 20th in US, December 22nd in UK and Europe

Uh-oh. Might want to rethink that family Christmas. Unless your family likes land-speeders and bounty hunting. Bioware have announced the release date for Star Wars: The Old Republic. It's right slap-bang before Christmas. December 20th in the North America, and December 22nd in Europe.

I feel a disturbance in the force. As if a million customer support representatives suddenly cried out in terror, and were suddenly silenced. Their Christmas is going to suck .

Are you going to play The Old Republic on day one?