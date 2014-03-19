Star Wars: The Old Republic gets player housing in Galactic Strongholds expansion

BioWare announced on Wednesday that it will add player housing to Star Wars: The Old Republic in a new expansion, Galactic Strongholds. Like the rest of The Old Republic, Galactic Strongholds will be free-to-play when it's released this summer.

First teased during a BioWare Twitch livestream earlier this month, the expansion will allow players to own “prestigious apartments” that they can personalize with hundreds of different decorations, which also boosts their Prestige score to compete for top ranking in the Stronghold Directory. If you have droids in different area codes, you can own multiple apartments on different planets. At launch, players will also be able to launch Guild Flagships, where guild members can meet, chat and /dance.

Preferred Status Players will gain Early Access to Galactic Strongholds on July 29, while all other players can start decorating in August. You can find out more details about the expansion and related offers on the game's official site .

According to what senior producer Bruce Maclean said last month, after Galactic Strongholds, we should expect one more expansion this year that closely resembles Rise of the Hutt Cartel.