Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D is now on Steam

Superb Star Wars dog-fighting sim Rogue Squadron 3D has made it to Steam at last (£7/$10). Released in 1998 for Windows and the N64, Rogue Squadron proclaimed "astonishing 3D details including real time lighting and special effects (explosions, smoke, engine glow, tracer fire and more)". It's showing a few wrinkles now, but there's still nothing quite like it for swooping around in an X-wing imagining that your targeting computer is firmly stowed away.

On the downside, when Rogue Squadron came to GOG in January last year, many users had to wrestle to get it running smoothly. It doesn't look as if all of those issues have been fixed: controller support is partial (reviews have it that Xbox One controllers can be bound acceptably but the Steam controller is out), alt-tabbing is impossible, and sometimes the camera goes for a wander. As nostalgia fodder, however, it might do the trick, and Wes had some workarounds for the GOG version's issues that may come in handy here.