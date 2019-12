The newest addition to Steam's catalog today is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II , Obsidian Entertainment's followup to the 2003 RPG from BioWare and a direct threat to your weekend's free time.

Plunking down $10 nets you the game, and for an extra chunk of value, you can supplement the saber-stabbing action with the community-driven content restoration mod , which attempts to restore official content that was cut from the final release.