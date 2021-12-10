Star Wars Eclipse is a multi-character narrative game set in the High Republic era

The rumors of a Star Wars game being developed by Quantic Dream (creators of Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Fahrenheit) turn out to have been true. As was announced at The Game Awards, the French developer is working on a game called Star Wars Eclipse, which is currently early in development.

Set on the Outer Rim during the High Republic era, it will apparently be "an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways", with multiple playable characters—a hallmark of Quantic Dream games. Expect quick-time events, surprising twists, and a certain degree of tonal inconsistency.

The trailer features familiar elements of the Star Wars universe like droids, speeder bikes, ice planets, and Jedi as well as alien species like mon calamari, anomids, and neimoidians (those Trade Federation goobers from Phantom Menace). According to the official website, its Outer Rim setting will also include "never-before-seen species and planets to discover."

In 2018, Quantic dream filed two lawsuits against French publications over allegations of sexism, homophobia, and inappropriate behavior at the studio, and was sued in turn by a former employee it was ordered to pay over failed 'security obligations'. Though Quantic Dream ultimately won its lawsuit against one of the publications, it lost the other.