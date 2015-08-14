Battlefront Supremacy mode promises busy battlefields

In a recent blog post, the developers of Star Wars: Battlefront outline a new game mode called Supremacy. It's basically Conquest from Battlefield with a few changes. You get a huge map—"the largest fighting grounds that Star Wars Battlefront has to offer"—and five control points to fight over. Each team starts with two under their control, so the natural starting place is to squabble over the fifth. Players spawn close to the action to hopefully reduce camping and remove the need to hike back to the fight after respawning.

Because this is Star Wars, you get a variety of enemies: infantry, Heroes, Walkers, starfighters. TIE fighters and X-wings can "assist the quest for supremacy at each location", which sounds like rather than directly controlling them you can just call them in, perhaps as a reward for racking up a few kills. You also get different advantages for playing as the different characters: Darth Vader can take more damage, and Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett are "great for moving swiftly between attacking and defensive positions".

And hey, if you don't like the sound of that there's always other modes like Blast and Fighter Squadron and whatever else EA announces before the game comes out in November this year.