Star Wars Battlefront shows off Slave 1 and the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy

Star Wars Battlefront's Heroes are, as the name implies, the heroes (and villains) of the Star Wars trilogy, brought to life in the game. Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader were playable in the recent beta, and Boba Fett, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Big Poppa Palpz are coming as well. But the game will also offer a pair of powerful Hero Vehicles to cause trouble with: the Millennium Falcon and Slave 1.

Hero Vehicles will be limited to the Fighter Squadron mode, and work in basically the same way as Hero characters. They're acquired by grabbing and activating tokens, you get a single spawn, and once you've been blown out of the sky you'll be returned to the cockpit of your regularly scheduled snubfighter. Both the Millennium Falcon and Slave 1 are faster and more heavily armed than conventional fighters, but Slave 1 is more "arsenal-heavy" and sounds like it's the real bad boy on the block. It packs ion cannons, proton torpedoes, and a jammer that prevents missile locks and keeps the ship undetectable on the mini-map.

Of course, they're also serious heat magnets. "Don’t be surprised if you suddenly spot multiple foes at your tail when piloting these ships," Senior Designer Björn Sundell said. "During playtests we've noticed how excited players get to be the one taking down the Millennium Falcon or Slave I. You should always keep both offense and defense in mind."

We actually got a look at the Falcon and Slave 1 back in August when EA released a Fighter Squadron gameplay trailer, which I've taken the liberty of embedding above. We mentioned at the time that it looked as though the dogfight mode would have its own version of Hero characters—and we were right! It's nice when that happens.

For some reason—I'm guessing because it wasn't supposed to run just yet—EA has actually pulled the Star Wars Battlefront update describing the two Hero Vehicles. Fortunately, there's a cached version you can dig into right here.

Thanks, GamesRadar.