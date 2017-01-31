Star Wars Battlefront sequel will release this year with a campaign mode

DICE's Star Wars Battlefront will get a sequel this year, according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson in a statement to shareholders. Scheduled to release during the "2017 holiday season", which sits between September and December, the game will feature a single-player campaign mode and will be co-developed by DICE, Motive and Criterion.

"Our next Star Wars Battlefront will be even bigger, taking players into more locations, and allowing them to play with more heroes and characters across multiple Star Wars eras," Wilson said.

"There will be new ways to play, including an all-new single-player campaign, and much, much more that we are excited to share with our players in the months ahead."

There's a lot to chew on there. The single-player component was hinted last year, but Star Wars fans will likely be happy to hear that multiple eras will feature. Wilson did mention that Rogue One and The Force Awakens have "opened new storylines" in the series, so I wouldn't be surprised if we get more adapted material from those instalments.

As for that other Star Wars game – the one developed by Visceral and featuring the contributions of Amy Hennig and Jade Raymond – nothing was said about that. Though Need For Speed will get an instalment this year as well.