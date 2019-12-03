Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition is arriving this week, according to a leak

Ahead of Rise of the Skywalker, it looks like Star Wars Battlefront 2 is getting a new edition. According to leaked details published by TrueAchievements, Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition is only a couple of days away and will net players a bunch of new appearances and other customisation options.

While DICE and EA took a bruising at launch for Battlefront 2's business model, it's since become considerably more generous, and it's received plenty of free updates that have introduced new maps, modes, characters and vehicles. Importantly, the community hasn't been split up, so that means the new edition won't be giving players access to any exclusive stuff beyond the customisation goodies.

Here's what you'll apparently get:

Base Game, including all past and future free game updates as they release

More than 25 Hero Appearances, including six Legendary Appearances, plus one Appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by Star Wars Rise of the Skywalker

More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances

More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines

The December 5 release date also coincides with the first of two December updates available to all players. The new Reinforcements Appearances update will give you ten new looks, freshening up the Clone Commando, Arc Trooper, BX Commando Droid and the Droideka. They'll set you back 20,000 Credits or 500 Crystals, aside from the BX Commando Captain skin, which will cost 5,000 Credits or 150 Crystals. The update will also include some UI and quality of life changes. Check out the patch notes and new customisation options here.

On December 20, when Rise of the Skywalker appears, there will be another update inspired by the movie. We'll find out more about that this week, but expect a new planet to fight over and more special Reinforcement units.

Sounds like a busy month ahead, but what I really want is to murder stormtroopers as Baby Yoda. Thankfully, a modder is already working on it.