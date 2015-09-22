Star Trek-themed VR demo takes a tour of the Enterprise-D

Barely a month goes by without news of another childhood dream fulfilled thanks to the power of virtual reality. This time it's a virtual tour of Star Trek's Enterprise-D, courtesy of the Enterprise 3D Construction Project. Built using Unreal Engine 4, the 3D recreation now has Oculus support (though it's not available to download as yet). The Enterprise-D is eerily empty, but it's a thrill just watching someone explore it in the above video.

According to the E3CP, the Enterprise-D recreation is all about authenticity. "The goal is to be able to walk the entire length of the ship, without interruption or load times," the official website reads.

"Previous virtual tours have not gone far enough. They usually are 360 degree panoramic, without actual movement or immersion. The virtual Enterprise should feel seamless and like you are actually on board the ship. Because of the sheer volume of what needs to be created, a modular approach to the ship construction will be taken. But each and every room will be accessible, and unique in some way. This means filling in and creating rooms never before seen on the budget-restricted show."