Star Trek Online season four kicks off on Saturday, the Jem'Hadar are back

[VAMS id="h1z8TlUwkSBPb"]

Star Trek Online's following up on its recent relaunch as a free-to-play MMO with a new episode titled "the 2800," which will start on Saturday. The new season of story quests will kick off with the reappearance of a Dominion fleet of genetically engineered super-soldiers called the Jem'Hadar at Deep Space 9.

The remaining four episodes will be released every Saturday after that until the season finale on March 10, in which the [glowing light/sparkly cloud/space amoeba] you thought was god turns out to be [an advanced alien lifeform/a satellite that's reached the edges of space and evolved into a troll] who can only be stopped using [a really big missile/ a discombobulated tachyon energy pulse/ true love].

You can play Star Trek Online for free by signing up and downloading the client from the Star Trek Online site . As well as the trailer above, there are these four screenshots featuring wormholes and space-walking.