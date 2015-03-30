Star Citizen's Vanguard "concept" fighter costs a cool $250

The selection of really expensive Star Citizen spaceships grew by one over the weekend with the addition of the Aegis Vanguard, a $250 heavy-hitter now being offered in a "limited concept sale." What that means is that the design meets the game's requirements, but it's not actually ready to fly just yet: Size, crew, and impressive array of forward-facing weaponry have all been nailed down, but other details have yet to be announced and all specs are subject to change for the purposes of balancing.

"The Vanguard trades the maneuverability of the Hornet, Lightning and Gladius for extended range, armor and durability. With more hardpoints and increased space for onboard computer systems, the design can boast improved radar and a credible electronic warfare suite," the ship's description states. "In combat, the Vanguard’s roles are extensive: long range jump scout, extended duration patrol/reconnaissance ship, fighter-bomber (when equipped with torpedoes), tactical command and control ship, bomber interceptor and, in the proper hands, even a fighter-killer. The Vanguard’s extensive range can allow for missions lasting days or even weeks. Internally, the ship is fitted with sleeping berths and reclamation facilities to support such missions."

The Vanguard is being offered in the Star Citizen pledge store until April 6, and includes lifetime insurance on the hull and two decorative items for hangars, plus an in-game miniature ship model. It will be available as a conventional ship purchase in the future but at an even higher price, and without the insurance or extra goodies.

Cloud Imperium said that it's selling the Vanguard now "to help fund Star Citizen's development," which sounds both perfectly reasonable and entirely unnecessary (and a little bit crazy): Star Citizen crowdfunding recently surpassed $77 million, and shows no sign of slowing.