Star Citizen is free to try for a week

If you've not managed to get access to The Division, or if you're just not that interested, here's another game you can get early access to for free. Star Citizen is hosting another Free Fly event this week, which grants free access to Alpha 2.1.2 for a week. It kicked off on January 29, so you've got until Friday to log-in if you're keen.

Here's what's included for free flyers:

– Arena Commander is a ‘game within a game’ that we’ve used to develop our flight mechanics and ship combat balance. Take on human opponents or an AI swarm in single seat fighter. Social Module – Interact with other players while you explore our first landing zone, ArcCorp! The Social Module is intended as a starting point for our world building.

Registration details are over here. It's worth giving a go even if you're not a fan of space sims. It's a game that has attracted over $100 million in crowdfunding, and the narrative component will star the likes of Gillian Anderson and Mark Hamill.