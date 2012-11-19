Star Citizen trailer ports spaceport concept art into CryEngine 3

Star Citizen's stunning crowdfunding success continues. Between their website and the Kickstarter the Cloud Imperium Games Corporation have received $5,747,710 in pledges with four hours to go. This success can be attributed to a psychological phenomenon known as Spaceships Oh My God, which has been known to overwhelm the Scroogiest of Scrooges with images of mechaglorious cosmocraft, hyperplasmic phaserbolts and drenched cybershiny towerscapes. The technique tickles the frontal lobe with the prospect of a universe that blends Battlestar Galactica and Blade Runner into a space-age brain-paste with chronically addictive properties.

Beware, another dose lies below, in the form of a video showing a piece of concept art translated into CryEngine 3 with extra shiny bits. It's little more than a tech demo at the moment, but quite a nice one at that.

Star Citizen - Early Spaceport concept art to 3D environment test from Roberts Space Industries on Vimeo .