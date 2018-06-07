Stalker meets battle royale in the E3 trailer for Fear the Wolves

Since we're going to be neck deep in E3 trailers soon, it's not a bad idea to get our eyeballs on a few early. Vostok Games, developer of Survarium, has released a cinematic trailer for its upcoming battle royale shooter Fear the Wolves. The arena is Chernobyl, and the other 99 players dropping in aren't the only threat: in the trailer above, the titular wolves make an appearance, as well as radioactive areas and mysterious and deadly anomalies.

Stalker meets battle royale, in other words, which makes perfect sense as Vostok Games was formed by developers from GSC Game World, makers of the Stalker series.

In Fear the Wolves, scavenged gear can protect you from radiation and give you an advantage over unprotected players as you make your way to an extraction point, indicated by a hovering chopper that only has room for the last player left alive. It also sounds like wolves will be joined by other creatures as well:

"Wolves are the first of our mutants to be revealed," the trailer description reads. "Roaming in packs and picking off stragglers, they have adapted to the radioactive environment and evolved into savage, decaying beasts. While on their own they pose a mere inconvenience, a pack will drain your ammo and leave you injured—or worse—if you aren’t careful. They’re just as deadly and hostile to your enemies, and how you use that will determine your survival."

Fear the Wolves will enter Early Access this summer.