Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl gets impressive gameplay trailer and April 2022 release date

A new Stalker 2 trailer appeared during today's Xbox E3 livestream, showcasing gameplay that will be familiar to veterans of the infamous Exclusion Zone, all dressed up in dramatically upgraded graphics.

There isn't a lot of detail at this point. We get a look at a bloodsucker, and an interesting piece of new hardware, but mostly it's a reminder of what life is like for a Stalker: As one of the fireside campers puts it, "You never get used to the Zone." But the gameplay really does look great (I've been waiting for a new Stalker experience for so long). The big news for fans will be the release date: April 28, 2022.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is "next-gen only," meaning it's coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Find out more at stalker2.com.