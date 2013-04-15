Splinter Cell: Blacklist trailer reveals Fisher's abilities - mostly sneaking and shooting

Back in January, Splinter Cell: Blacklist's Inauguration Trailer took an early lead for my favourite dumb trailer experience of the year, thanks to its exceptional use of the line: "we're going to stop all the attacks. Here, in the Abilities trailer, their "We are going to take it all back" is a clear attempt at capturing the old magic with another hyperbolic and logistically improbable use of "all". Still, the filtered voice of what I assume is the gruff bad guy just isn't selling the delivery. A disappointment for fans of meaninglessly overwrought dialogue, then.

Fans of the game might still want to check it out, though, because it also contains some footage of that.

As with everything else we've seen, the trailer suggests Blacklist is continuing with Conviction's stealth/action hybrid. It's not necessarily a bad thing - as much as I enjoyed the slow and methodical infiltrations of the series' older games, Conviction's quick-fire jerkery proved plenty amusing. As did the guard's incessant reminders about "the airfield".

Splinter Cell: Blacklist is due out August 23rd.