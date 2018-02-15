Spinch is a psychedelic 2D platformer inspired by indie comics

Spinch is, I imagine, how a drunk Popeye the Sailor would pronounce spinach. It's also a promising psychedelic 2D platformer from Canadian developer Queen Bee Games and artist Jesse Jacobs. Jacobs is best known for his wonderfully bizarre illustrations and comics (which you can sample on his Tumblr), and has also worked on animated series like Adventure Time.

You play as Spinch, "a hyper-agile organism consumed by a quest to rescue a litter of its missing offspring from an endless population of misshapen and malformed enemies." Misshapen really is the word. Spinch's levels are a whirlwind of faces within objects and objects within faces, a rainbow-patterned assault on the eyes. I dig it.

Spinch is expected to release this summer.