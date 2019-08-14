Popular

Spelunky 2 probably won't be out this year

By

Designer Derek Yu said today that he doesn't think it's going to happen.

(Image credit: Mossmouth)

Spelunky 2 was announced in 2017 and showed off its first gameplay trailer in 2018, which is also when it revealed a release target of 2019. Alas, it doesn't look like that's going to happen.

"Also, apologies for the lack of updates! It can be tough balancing communication and dev time (and not spoiling too much). When things are quiet, we're just working away. There will be more updates coming, but for now we're focusing on development," Yu, the designer of the original Spelunky, said in followup tweets.

Yu hinted that the extra time required could be the result of responses to the trailer. "While I still love the overall style, we've been adding more detail, as well as increasing the contrast to make existing details pop (some were pretty subtle and compression wasn't friendly to them)," he said.

"As soon as we have a release date for #Spelunky2, we'll make sure everyone knows! We can't wait to show you more, although of course the best way is for you to experience it for yourself at launch. All the crazy stuff we're adding makes me buzz with excitement. :)"

So it's still technically possible that Spelunky 2 will be out this year, insofar as Yu didn't come right out and say that it won't be, but it sure doesn't sound like it's going to happen. I think we can safely mark this one down to 2020.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments