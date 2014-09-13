Spacebase DF-9 gameplay video — Early Access impressions

Shocking news today: I'm playing another game ! This time I take a look at Spacebase DF-9 , an Early Access game from Double Fine that I've already put about 10 hours into. The goal: build a sweet space station without everyone dying terribly.

Consider this an introduction to Spacebase, but even in 40 minutes I couldn't get to everything, including all my issues with it. (That's partially because I spend way too much time trying to design a single structure station... but I like making things pretty, OK?) Raiders, for instance, can be unfairly strong. I've lost entire bases because no one—even my dumb security officers—can figure out how to deal with one guy . Even turrets are useless.

There are also general AI problems (the crew loves to get stuck and has no sense of self preservation) and it's frustrating that tasks can't be prioritized during emergencies.

I like Spacebase, but often in spite of it. The variables are off right now. I'm optimistic, though—a few more big updates and it could be really special.