Space survival sim Astroneer has launched out of Early Access

After two years spent in Early Access, space survival sandbox Astroneer has launched into 1.0 today – there's a trailer to celebrate below. It's a co-op focused experience (though you can play solo if you want), with neat interplanetary travel across a handful of handcrafted (ie, not procedurally generated) planets. There's crafting, resource management, base building, and most importantly – planet terraforming, which actually looks pretty cool.

System Era Softworks won't stop working on the game, though. Post-launch plans include cross-play with the Xbox One version, as well as dedicated server support. Meanwhile, the four-player cooperative will rise to eight-player cooperative in the future.

Check out the trailer below. The game is currently 20 percent off on Steam.