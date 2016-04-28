Space Hulk: Deathwing trailer finally shows off some gameplay

Things have been relatively quiet on the Space Hulk: Deathwing front since it was announced way back in September 2013. There was a teaser in 2014, followed by another teaser in 2015, but while they were both “in-engine,” neither showed off any actual gameplay.

The new trailer addresses that shortcoming, however, and in fine fashion. The promise of Easter eggs hidden by Dark Angels author Gav Thorpe and environment designs based on spaceships taken from the Warhammer 40,000 lore will appeal primarily to committed fans of the franchise, but the levels do look fantastic: dark, broken, and so forebodingly old. Brother Barachiel knows what I'm talking about.

“These ancient corridors are laden with history, the long shadow of the Heresy lies heavily upon them,” he says, as he tromps down the hall. “It is both awe-inspiring and... disquieting to tread them after so long.”

That's what I'm talking about. Shooting stuff is great, but exploring ancient spaces and really taking in all that history—imaginary though it may be—is what really works for me. And given the relative success of recent Games Workshop-licensed releases like Battlefleet Gothic Armada and Warhammer: End Times—Vermintide, not to mention the apparent promise of Total War: Warhammer, I'm actually feeling optimistic about developer Streum On Studio's chances of making this one work.

Space Hulk: Deathwing is slated to come out later this year. Find out more at spacehulk-deathwing.com.

Thanks, RPS.