Space Hulk: Deathwing gets heavy in a lengthy new gameplay trailer

The Warhammer 40,0000-based FPS Space Hulk: Deathwing is now one week away, which makes this a fine time to have a look at one more trailer. This latest video features 13 minutes of uncut solo campaign gameplay, in which Brother Barachiel must be escorted to the Saviour Array Interface Chamber—possibly the most WH40K-sounding piece of technology ever conceived.

Nobody will ever accuse Space Hulk: Deathwing of being a fast, agile shooter, but that's in keeping with the design of the characters. Dudes in huge, lumbering suits of armor, wielding howitzer-sized shotguns and warhammers that Thor himself would probably have trouble picking up, tend not to be very light on their feet, after all. I do wonder if that might ultimately work against the game—standing-and-slugging is fun, but sometimes it's good to float like a butterfly, too—but I keep coming back to that vast, gorgeous, space-gothic architecture. That's a game world I want to spend some time in.

This is actually the second Space Hulk: Deathwing extended gameplay trailer to be released, following 17 minutes of stompy footage that was released a couple of weeks ago. One other point of note: "The ridiculous animation of the Terminator spinning on himself will be replaced" in the final version of the game, developer Streum On Studio said in the YouTube comments. "We might have tried to pay tribute to Diablo 2's Barbarian."

Space Hulk: Deathwing is available for preorder now, and comes out on December 9.