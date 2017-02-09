South Park: The Fractured But Whole has been delayed again

South Park: The Fractured But Whole, a title that still makes me laugh when I think nobody is watching, has suffered yet another delay. Last September, publisher Ubisoft pushed it back from its scheduled December 2016 release to early 2017. But the company's third-quarter sales results, released today, indicates that it won't be out until the more distant, and vague, 2017-2018 fiscal year.

That could mean anywhere from April 1 of this year to March 31 of 2018, but if it was at all close to being ready for release, I'd expect Ubisoft to be a little more specific about the date. Ubisoft also adjusted its sales expectations for the 2016-17 fiscal year downward, from €1.61-1.67 billion ($1.72-1.78 billion) to €1.455-1.495 billion ($1.55-1.59 billion), in part because of the South Park delay.

A reason for the second postponement wasn't given, but Ubisoft has issued a statement confirming the delay. "South Park: The Fractured But Whole will now launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in FY18," a rep said. "The teams at South Park and Ubisoft San Francisco are committed to pushing the envelope during development to deliver the best experience possible, and this additional time will allow them to do so."