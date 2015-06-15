South Park: The Fractured But Whole announced

Ubisoft kicked off their E3 press conference with a new South Park RPG. It's the follow up to the Stick of Truth, but—rather than that game's fantasy parodying—this time it's superheroes.

It's called, of course, South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

Asked on stage why they're making a new RPG, Trey Parker said, "at the end of Stick of Truth we kind of learned how to make video games." They won't be making this one with Obsidian, though, as Ubisoft: San Francisco has been revealed as the developer. Despite the switch, the game will retain Stick of Truth's role-playing and combat style.

Parker and Stone revealed that once again you'll be playing as the New Kid. This time, however, the game will delve into the kid's origin story—as befits any good superhero tale.

Here's the plot, courtesy of the trailer's description:

"Players will delve into the crime-ridden underbelly of South Park with Coon and Friends. This dedicated group of crime fighters was formed by Eric Cartman whose superhero alter-ego, The Coon, is half man, half raccoon. As the New Kid, players will join Mysterion, Toolshed, Human Kite, Mosquito, Mint Berry Crunch and a host of others to battle the forces of evil while Coon strives to make his team the most beloved superheroes in history."

No release date has been announced, but Fractured But Whole will be available for PC and current-gen consoles.