Sony Online Entertainment MMOs back online

DC Universe Online and Everquest players will be pleased to know that all of Sony Online Entertainment's MMOs are back online after the recent hacking incident , which saw thousands of users' credit card details stolen.

The games have been offline for almost a month, but Sony are planning to welcome back players with a series of free rewards, including free game time and in-game items.

MCV have a statement from Sony apologising for the lengthy down time, which was needed to patch up security flaws in the SOE system. Because of the changes, everyone SOE MMO players will have to choose new passwords on login.

"We are pleased to be back online and deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused by the recent data breach and subsequent outage," reads the statement.

"To thank you all for your patience and understanding, we have prepared a Welcome Back Program that includes complimentary identity theft protection, free game time and special in-game items and events."

Here's a list of the free gifts Sony will be dishing out to players of each of their MMOs.



DC Universe Online: Batman and Two-Face Inspired Masks and 30 Marks of Distinction



Free Realms: Free daily items (7 to collect)



Clone Wars Adventures: Count Dooku v2 Outfit



EverQuest: A series of events, including Double XP, Double Rare Mob Spawns and Double Faction Gains



EverQuest II and EverQuest II Extended: A series of events, including Double XP, Double Guild XP, Loot Bonanza, and City Festivals



Vanguard: Saga of Heroes®: A series of Double XP events



Star Wars Galaxies: Bounty Hunter Statue, a miniature model of Boba Fett's ship, the Slave



Magic: The Gathering - Tactics: Four of each of these spells: "Ivory Mask", "Duress" and "Angelheart Vial", plus 500 Station Cash



PoxNora: Limited edition Carrionling, Welcome Back 5K Gold Award Tournaments and two Draft Tournaments, plus 500 Station Cash



The recovery of the SEO MMO systems is the first blip of good news in a spate of recent hacker attacks, not least the attack on Eidos and Deus Ex: Human Revolution sites last week. The Sony PlayStation Network is still down.