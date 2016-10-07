Someone has travelled between planets using a jetpack in No Man's Sky

In No Man's Sky, much like in real life, it's only possible to use a spaceship to fly between planets. Well that's how it's supposed to work, anyway: using cheats you can do whatever you damn well please, and one YouTuber took on the task of using a jetpack to fly between planets. Turns out, you can.

Using trainer software to gain infinite jetpack and health, TheyCallMeConor climbed from one planet to another in two and a half hours. The YouTuber also stopped to land on an asteroid, proving that theoretically, you can walk on the floating mounds of Thamium9.

Check out the footage below. If you're curious about plugging some mods into No Man's Sky, check out our round-up here.