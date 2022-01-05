Somehow Razer is jamming an RTX 3080 Ti into the ickle new Blade 14

Audio player loading…

Despite a curtailed CES 2022, Razer has forged ahead and unveiled its refreshed Blade laptop range. The Razer Blade 14, Razer Blade 15, and Razer Blade 17 are outwardly similar to their predecessors, but now come with additional options, including Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPUs, DDR5 memory and new RTX 30 series GPUs.

The Razer Blade 14 is one of our favorite gaming laptops and may even be a contender for one of the best gaming laptops ever. The already impressive 5900HX gets upgraded to a 6900HX with DDR5 memory and it can be equipped with your choice of RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti or the brand new RTX 3080 Ti. It’s pretty insane that what is ostensibly a thin and light laptop can pack in such a powerful GPU.

There are a couple of screen options, one of which is a 1080p 144Hz option, with the other being a 2560x1440 165Hz display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and a 4.7mm bezel. The 6900HX and RTX 3070 Ti model starts at $2,599 while the 3080 Ti equipped model will set you back $3,499. I want one. Now.

The Blade 15 comes equipped with up to a Core i9 12900H 14-core processor and up to a 3080 Ti, 32GB of DDR5 memory and your choice of 360Hz 1080p, 240Hz QHD or totally lust worthy 144Hz 4K OLED screens.

I just hope the cooling is up to scratch. There is definitely a worry that all that hardware might lead to some fan noise, though Razer is promising the revised chassis for its new laptops includes additional ventilation. We’ll have to wait and see once we get our hands on one. Prices start at $2,499 for the base model with a 12800H processor and RTX 3060 GPU and range up to $3,999 for the 12900H and RTX 3080 Ti model.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Blade 17 is outwardly similar to the Blade 15, though there isn’t a 4K OLED option, just IPS. It starts at $2,699 for the 12800H and RTX 3060 model, going up to $4,299 for the 12900H with the RTX 3080 Ti and 4K screen option.

The new models come with Windows 11 pre-installed and will initially be on sale exclusively at Razer stores beginning January 23. The Blade 14 will come a couple of weeks later on February 9th. And, if you really want to get in early, you can register your interest over at Razer’s website.

Given the popularity of Razer’s Blade laptops, we’re sure there will be many takers, though stock of gaming laptops has been one of the most consistent throughout the chip shortage.