Some Starcraft II secrets revealed: "What league you’re in does not affect matchmaking"

Blizzard have begun to remove the shroud of mystery around Starcraft II's superb matchmaking system.

Ulvareth's post on the Official Starcraft blog manages to explain some of the the intricacies of the ladder system. Here are some of the main points:



Leagues are each roughly 20% of the player total so the skill difference within a league can be massive.



A promotion does not mean that your next matches will suddenly be more of a challenge than your previous ones.



No matter what league you're in, you may very well find yourself playing against opponents from other leagues than your own. In short: what league you're in does not affect matchmaking.



What's your experience of Starcraft II's matchmaking system? Are you top of your league, or sadly moping around 92nd place?