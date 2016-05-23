Some guy has beaten Dark Souls 3's first boss using a dance pad

Beating Dark Souls games using unconventional tools is a popular sport on the internet. Folk have beaten early instalments of the series using drum and guitar controllers in the past, while the rest of us swear in admiration. Now YouTuber Rudeism has taken up the challenge in Dark Souls 3: he's decided to beat the game using dance pads, because why not.

The boss battle embedded below is the game's first, Iudex Gundyr, and according to the creator it "only took nearly 30 attempts". At that rate, I'd hate to guess how many attempts some of the game' later bosses will require. Given the feats we've seen achieved in the past, though, it's inevitable someone will do it eventually.